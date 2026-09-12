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NEWS

Body of mainland Chinese woman recovered off Lamma Island

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Police received a report at 10.19am Saturday regarding a human figure floating in the waters off the Lamma Power Station on Lamma Island.

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Emergency personnel immediately responded to the scene, where firefighters recovered the body of a woman. She was certified dead at the site.

Following an initial investigation, police identified the deceased as a 53-year-old woman surnamed Zhang, who held mainland Chinese identification documents. 

No suicide note was found at the scene, and the exact cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.

BodyChinese womanLamma Island

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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