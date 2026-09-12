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NEWS

Elderly couple found dead in Ma On Shan public housing flat

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple whose bodies were discovered inside their public housing flat in Ma On Shan on Friday night. 

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Authorities received a distress call at approximately 8.02pm yesterday reporting that an elderly husband and wife had been found lying unconscious inside an apartment at Heng Yat House, located at 1 Hang Kam Street in Heng On Estate.

Paramedics and emergency rescue personnel rushed to the residential unit shortly after receiving the call. Following a medical evaluation at the scene, both individuals were pronounced dead. 

Police officers subsequently cordoned off the flat to conduct a preliminary examination, with initial inquiries suggesting there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The deceased were identified as a married couple, both aged around 70. Both individuals had documented histories of chronic physical illnesses prior to their deaths.

Police have temporarily classified the case as a dead body found, and post-mortem examinations will be conducted to officially determine their exact causes of death as the investigation continues.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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