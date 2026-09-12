Elderly couple found dead in Ma On Shan public housing flat

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Night Recap - September 11, 2026
Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple whose bodies were discovered inside their public housing flat in Ma On Shan on Friday night.
Authorities received a distress call at approximately 8.02pm yesterday reporting that an elderly husband and wife had been found lying unconscious inside an apartment at Heng Yat House, located at 1 Hang Kam Street in Heng On Estate.
Paramedics and emergency rescue personnel rushed to the residential unit shortly after receiving the call. Following a medical evaluation at the scene, both individuals were pronounced dead.
Police officers subsequently cordoned off the flat to conduct a preliminary examination, with initial inquiries suggesting there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding their deaths.
The deceased were identified as a married couple, both aged around 70. Both individuals had documented histories of chronic physical illnesses prior to their deaths.
Police have temporarily classified the case as a dead body found, and post-mortem examinations will be conducted to officially determine their exact causes of death as the investigation continues.