Elderly couple found dead in Ma On Shan public housing flat

Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple whose bodies were discovered inside their public housing flat in Ma On Shan on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Authorities received a distress call at approximately 8.02pm yesterday reporting that an elderly husband and wife had been found lying unconscious inside an apartment at Heng Yat House, located at 1 Hang Kam Street in Heng On Estate.

Paramedics and emergency rescue personnel rushed to the residential unit shortly after receiving the call. Following a medical evaluation at the scene, both individuals were pronounced dead.

Police officers subsequently cordoned off the flat to conduct a preliminary examination, with initial inquiries suggesting there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The deceased were identified as a married couple, both aged around 70. Both individuals had documented histories of chronic physical illnesses prior to their deaths.

Police have temporarily classified the case as a dead body found, and post-mortem examinations will be conducted to officially determine their exact causes of death as the investigation continues.