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NEWS

Loro Piana presents the Back to School of FW 26/27

NEWS
26 mins ago
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Loro Piana has unveiled an exclusive, limited-time "Back to School" pop-in experience at its Pacific Place boutique in Admiralty—the sole location in the Asia-Pacific region showcasing the collection.

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Inside the dedicated space, guests can explore a curated, collegiate-inspired wardrobe defined by the Maison's signature craftsmanship and materials.

The Back to School edit features new animations of the Loro Piana Icons, including the Spagna jacket in Pecora Nera® and the Maremma bomber in delicate suede, alongside trench coats, characterful blazers, and felted jackets. 

CashDenim®—a proprietary blend of Japanese denim and ultra-fine cashmere—takes center stage as an essential fabric for transitional, between-season layering.

Highlighting the House’s expertise in rare wools, including Pecora Nera®, Sopra Visso, Merino d’Arles, and cover wool, the collection combines lightweight fabrics with relaxed, fluid silhouettes in rich, earthy tones built for everyday elegance.

Shot by photographer Sam Rock and starring models Kim Woosang and Libby Taverner at the historic Sorbonne in Paris, the accompanying campaign mirrors the pursuit of academic rigor with the dedication to fine artisanal craft behind each piece.

Loro Piana

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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