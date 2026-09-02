ICAC launches integrity assurance standards for govt computer systems

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has introduced new integrity assurance standards and a self-assessment framework for government computer systems to bolster security and strengthen monitoring of potential corruption risks.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at the launch ceremony on Wednesday, ICAC Commissioner Danny Woo Ying-ming said that past graft investigations and operational reviews had revealed security loopholes in certain departments’ software.

The newly issued standards set out 12 core control features, including user identity verification, built-in conflict-of-interest declarations and approval workflows, and comprehensive access logging and anomaly alerts.

Woo said departments can easily adopt these measures by incorporating the ICAC’s pre-drafted specifications into their procurement and tendering documents, urging agencies to work together toward a clean and efficient digital government.

Acting Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Lillian Cheong Man-lei said that building a transparent and corruption-free digital government is central to effective risk management.

She added that the framework allows policy bureaux to integrate integrity controls into the initial design of computer systems. Departments will also use the self-assessment mechanism when applying for IT funding, helping to strengthen awareness of integrity challenges and conflicts of interest.