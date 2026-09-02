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FSD and police seize 516 liters of petrol in Yuen Long illicit fueling raid

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Fire Services Department (FSD) and police seized more than 500 liters of petrol during a joint operation targeting illicit fueling activities in Yuen Long on Tuesday night. 

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The FSD’s Anti-illicit Fuelling Activities Task Force and the Yuen Long District Anti-triad Unit raided an illegal fueling station at Wing Ning Tsuen. They seized 516 liters of petrol, sufficient to fill the fuel tanks of at least eight mid-to-large private cars. 

During the operation, officers found a large quantity of fueling equipment and detained a man believed to be connected to the case. The suspect faces prosecution for allegedly violating the Fire Services (Fire Hazard Abatement) Regulation, the Dangerous Goods Ordinance and the Dangerous Goods (Control) Regulation. 

The FSD warned that possessing or controlling dangerous goods for refueling vehicles carries severe penalties under Section 19 of the Fire Services (Fire Hazard Abatement) Regulation. First-time offenders face a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and six months’ imprisonment. Repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to HK$200,000 and up to one year in prison.

The department also urged the public not to patronize unregistered fueling stations. It warned that such facilities lack internationally recognized safety standards and firefighting systems, posing severe risks of fire, property damage and casualties.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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