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NEWS

Six free sports days to bring basketball, volleyball and football to public venues

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The Leisure and Cultural Services Department will stage six free sports days from this month through December, featuring basketball, volleyball and football activities at selected sports centers across Hong Kong.

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The events are being held in line with the national direction of promoting fitness for all and the development of the “three major ball games” — basketball, volleyball and football.

Members of the public will be able to take part free of charge, with activities including professional skill demonstrations, public challenge competitions and exhibition matches featuring elite athletes.

A number of prominent sports figures will also take part and share their experience with participants, including former China women’s national volleyball team player Sun Yue, Hong Kong table tennis player Lee Ho-ching and Hong Kong men’s volleyball player Wan Ka-nam.

The first event will take place on the afternoon of September 19 at Hong Kong Park Sports Centre, with volleyball as its theme.

The remaining five sports days will be staged at Tsing Yi Southwest Sports Centre, Lai Chi Kok Park Sports Centre, To Kwa Wan Sports Centre, Siu Lun Sports Centre and Ma On Shan Sports Centre through December.

The initiative aims to give the public more opportunities to experience the three popular team sports while encouraging wider participation in regular physical activity.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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