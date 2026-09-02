Man attacked in Tsim Sha Tsui, wallet and phone snatched

A man was attacked with a hard object and had his wallet and phone snatched in Tsim Sha Tsui on Wednesday morning (Sep 2).

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Police received a report at 9.09am that the man had been attacked after leaving a unit at Tsim Sha Tsui Mansion on Nathan Road.

The victim, who was conscious, sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sources said the victim and the suspect knew each other. The suspect allegedly assaulted the man before fleeing with his wallet and phone.

The case was classified as assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is under investigation.