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FINANCE

Hong Kong shares close lower, Alibaba down 3pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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HKEX

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday, mainly dragged down by tech heavyweights.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 237 points, or 0.93 percent, to 25,329, with a full-day turnover of HK$238.7 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.49 percent to 4,550 points.

Tech heavyweights Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) underperformed the market, slipping 3.3 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

JD.com (9618) and Meituan (3690) fell 3.2 percent and 2.9 percent, while Baidu (9888) also retreated 2.6 percent after its dual primary listing status became effective today.

In contrast, Kuaishou Technology (1024) once jumped as much as 7 percent before closing 3 percent higher, after it announced the investment from the government-backed China Artificial Intelligence Industry Investment Fund in its Kling AI.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down 0.16 percent to 3,979 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index slid 1.02 percent to 13,872 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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