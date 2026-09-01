Hong Kong shares close lower, Alibaba down 3pc

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday, mainly dragged down by tech heavyweights.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 237 points, or 0.93 percent, to 25,329, with a full-day turnover of HK$238.7 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.49 percent to 4,550 points.

Tech heavyweights Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) underperformed the market, slipping 3.3 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

JD.com (9618) and Meituan (3690) fell 3.2 percent and 2.9 percent, while Baidu (9888) also retreated 2.6 percent after its dual primary listing status became effective today.

In contrast, Kuaishou Technology (1024) once jumped as much as 7 percent before closing 3 percent higher, after it announced the investment from the government-backed China Artificial Intelligence Industry Investment Fund in its Kling AI.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down 0.16 percent to 3,979 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index slid 1.02 percent to 13,872 points.