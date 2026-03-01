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NEWS

Yee Wa Building tenants relocated: 110 moved out, 40 considering next steps

NEWS
49 mins ago
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The Housing Bureau has contacted all 150 subdivided unit households at Cheung Sha Wan's Yee Wa Building following earlier eviction notices, with about 110 already moved out and around 40 still considering or arranging their next accommodation, the bureau said at a briefing on Tuesday.

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Under Secretary for Housing Victor Tai Sheung-shing reiterated the government's determination to tackle the longstanding problem of substandard subdivided units. He stressed that criminal penalties for renting out unregistered or uncertified subdivided units will only take effect 12 months after the new system is implemented, starting March 1 next year.

Under Secretary for Housing Victor Tai Sheung-shing
Under Secretary for Housing Victor Tai Sheung-shing

Six regional service teams under the bureau continue to provide immediate assistance to affected tenants, including helping them apply for traditional public housing, light public housing, transitional housing, single-person dormitories or find alternative accommodation.

For the Yee Wa Building case, the service teams have successfully secured transitional housing and single-person dormitories for some tenants. The government has also deployed service teams to conduct preventive outreach across other districts to identify similar situations early.

The bureau has received four applications for certification under the new subdivided unit regime, including both existing occupied units and newly added ones. Once approved, addresses and relevant information of certified units will be made publicly available online.

subdivided units Yee Wa Building housing relocation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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