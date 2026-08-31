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NEWS

Local think tank urges govt to clear hurdles for students eyeing sports careers

NEWS
21 hours ago

by

Constance Yao

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As the city’s sports industry continues to grow, a significant portion of local youth are eager to join the field—but murky career pathways and a lack of practical experience are keeping many on the sidelines.

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A new report released by the local think tank Our Hong Kong Foundation reveals that while 28 percent of secondary school students aspire to build a career in sports, nearly half are deterred by unclear entry routes and limited hands-on opportunities.

The report, surveying 1,098 students across more than 40 schools, also found that 56 percent of respondents knew little about sports careers beyond athletes and coaches.

The Foundation is calling on the government to overhaul how the industry is presented to youth. Researchers recommended that the Education Bureau revamp its career planning website to provide clearer information on specific job roles, entry requirements, and available internships.

The report also proposed establishing a dedicated task force to recruit sports businesses into the Bureau’s Business-School Partnership program. Currently, participation is voluntary, and the program has struggled to attract companies within the sports sector.

Other suggestions include weaving practical experience into the secondary school physical education curriculum and creating student internships tied to “M” Mark sporting events.

The think tank also flags that currently only nine percent of secondary schools belong to the Hong Kong Sports Institute’s “Elite Athlete-Friendly School Network.” As the institute focuses strictly on elite athletes and does not cover all sports, many promising, non-elite student-athletes are left without adequate institutional backing.

While unclear pathways are the primary barrier, salary concerns rank as the second-biggest deterrent for young people eyeing the industry. The Foundation plans to release a follow-up report next year that will dive deeper into post-secondary education, career transitions for retiring athletes, actual industry salaries, and the growing demand for sports technology and career management professionals.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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