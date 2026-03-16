PCPD agrees to sell grade A office building in Indonesia for US$400 million

Read More
Central Residence by The Park to tender five units next Monday
12-03-2026 18:06 HKT
In One Above sells a three-bedroom flat for $34.4 million
06-03-2026 21:14 HKT
Indonesia to ban social media access for under-16s: minister
06-03-2026 18:02 HKT
Indonesia jails two Britons for drug smuggling
26-02-2026 19:47 HKT
Months after floods, Indonesian survivors frustrated by slow response
25-02-2026 13:09 HKT
Indonesia capital faces 'filthy' trash crisis
17-02-2026 12:13 HKT
HK launches first 24/7 automated meal robot
14 hours ago