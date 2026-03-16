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FINANCE

PCPD agrees to sell grade A office building in Indonesia for US$400 million

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Pacific Century Place. PCPD
Pacific Century Place. PCPD
PCPDofficeIndonesiasellPacific Century Place

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