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NEWS

DAB welcomes French interns in new work experience program

NEWS
22 mins ago
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A new initiative aimed at fostering international exchange was launched as the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) kicked off the "Vibe HK: Hong Kong Work Experience Programme."

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The ceremony held on Saturday (Jun 27) gathered government officials and business leaders, including Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the HKSAR Zhang Changwei, President of the Legislative Council Starry Lee Wai-king, Under Secretary for Education Jeff Sze Chun-fai, executive director, Finance of the Airport Authority Hong Kong Julian Lee Pui-hang and more.

The program follows an agreement between DAB and Paris’s Sciences Po in France, allowing eight French students to intern with leading Hong Kong organizations like Airport Authority Hong Kong and The Hong Kong Jockey Club this summer. The initiative is designed to deepen students’ understanding of Hong Kong society and Chinese culture.

Jeff Sze highlighted Hong Kong’s ambition to become an international education hub, urging interns to immerse themselves in the city’s diverse community.

DAB chairman Gary Chan Hak-kan said the program reflects the party’s goal of connecting Hong Kong with the world, and expressed hope the interns will become ambassadors for the city and China.

The eight interns also toured the Legislative Council Complex, and they further engaged with local leaders and business representatives, underlining the program’s focus on cross-cultural understanding.

DABinternlFrench

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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