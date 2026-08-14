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NEWS

28 flights between Hong Kong and Narita delayed by record rain in Japan

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Twenty-eight flights between Hong Kong and Tokyo’s Narita Airport were delayed over two days after record rainfall hit Japan’s Chiba Prefecture.

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The Hong Kong Airport Authority said 19 flights were delayed on Thursday (Aug 13), while nine were delayed on Friday (Aug 14) as of 10am.

Chiba recorded 347mm of rain, nearly three times its average rainfall for August. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest-level heavy rain emergency warning for at least 16 cities and areas in the prefecture, including Chiba City.

Road, rail and bus services connecting Narita International Airport were also disrupted, leaving more than 7,000 passengers stranded at the airport.

Cathay Pacific has waived rebooking and ticket-change fees for flights to and from Narita Airport affected by the severe weather.

Passengers whose tickets were issued on or before Aug 14 for travel on Aug 14 can make changes by Aug 16. The revised journey must be completed by Sept 30.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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