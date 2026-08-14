Worker in his 50s dies after collapsing during Tai Po flat renovation

A construction worker in his 50s tragically passed away on Friday morning after collapsing while renovating a flat in Tai Po. The incident took place at Serenity Park Phase 1, where the man suddenly fainted.

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A security guard reported the incident to authorities at 9.11am after discovering the unconscious worker.

Paramedics rushed to the residential unit but pronounced the man dead at the scene following a preliminary examination.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.