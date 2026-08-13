White powder parcel found at Tsim Sha Tsui exchange shop

Police are investigating after a parcel containing suspected white powder was found at a money exchange shop in Tsim Sha Tsui on Thursday (Aug 13).

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The parcel was found inside a mailbox belonging to the shop at Lyton Building on Mody Road at around noon.

Staff opened the parcel and reported the discovery to police after finding the suspicious substance.

Officers arrived at the scene and seized the powder for further testing. Police said they did not rule out the possibility that it was a dangerous drug.