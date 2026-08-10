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NEWS

100 days to APEC: Shenzhen’s border crossings hit record high as anticipation builds

NEWS
23 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

As the 100-day countdown to the first-ever Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen begins, the city is already experiencing a significant surge in international visitors, signaling strong global interest in the upcoming event.

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Foreign passenger trips through Shenzhen’s border checkpoints have already exceeded 5 million as of August 4, a milestone reached 58 days earlier than in the previous year, according to the Shenzhen General Station of Exit-Entry Border Inspection.

A key driver of this trend is China's expanded visa-free entry policies. Nearly 51 percent of the total foreign arrivals — amounting to 1.269 million individuals — have entered visa-free. This represents a more than 40 percent increase compared to the same period last year, smoothing the path for future APEC attendees and tourists alike.

The "Refund-upon-Purchase" service, which offers instant, on-the-spot VAT refunds at major retail outlets, has also become popular with tourists looking to buy domestic tech and retail goods.

A traveler from Serbia who was visiting the city said that she plans to buy electronic products in Huaqiangbei, along with other products made in China.

ShenzhenAPEC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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