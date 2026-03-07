logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

As war spreads, airline pilots contend with drones, missiles - and stress

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A plane takes off from Rafik Hariri Airport, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo
A plane takes off from Rafik Hariri Airport, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo
warairline pilotsdronesmissilesstress

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the city of Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on March 4, 2026. (AFP)
US says 2,000 targets hit as Iran retaliates across Gulf
WORLD
04-03-2026 12:23 HKT
FILE PHOTO: A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo
South Korea says civilians sent drones to North Korea four times, harming ties
WORLD
18-02-2026 21:18 HKT
Photo by JADE GAO / AFP / The photo taken on February 3, 2026 shows bar owner Wu Siyuan (L) talking with a bartender in front of a plaque with the motto of Chinese medicine “Practice medicine to help the world” at a traditional Chinese medicine-themed cocktail bar in Shanghai.
'Punk wellness': China's stressed youth mix traditional medicine and cocktails
CHINA
13-02-2026 11:30 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office as he signs an executive order recommending loosening the federal regulations on marijuana, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US exempts some foreign-made drones from Trump import ban on new models
INNOVATION
08-01-2026 11:05 HKT
A man walks past a DJI flagship store during evening hours in Beijing, China March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
US bars approvals of new models of DJI, all other foreign drones
INNOVATION
23-12-2025 10:38 HKT
A woman hugs her father as they reunite, on a flooded street in Hat Yai district, affected by deadly heavy rainfall, which has impacted several provinces in southern Thailand, in Songkhla province, Thailand, November 26, 2025. REUTERS/Karit Chaui-aksorn
Thailand eyes drones to boost flood relief efforts; deaths climb in Indonesia
WORLD
27-11-2025 14:03 HKT
Yonaguni island (File Photo)
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan
CHINA
24-11-2025 17:25 HKT
A sign is illuminated outside the Brussels Airport after the Belgian air traffic control service reported a sighting of a drone, in Zaventem, Belgium, November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgium's Liege airport temporarily halted again due to drone sighting
WORLD
07-11-2025 18:26 HKT
Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Francois Walschaerts)
Drone sightings disrupt flights at Belgium's main airport
WORLD
05-11-2025 20:07 HKT
Drone and CCTV use under scrutiny as privacy complaints grow in HK
NEWS
28-10-2025 13:51 HKT
$39 capsule pods in Tsim Sha Tsui offer private escape
NEWS
05-03-2026 22:49 HKT
Three arrested after attempted $10m currency robbery in Sheung Wan
NEWS
06-03-2026 16:39 HKT
Wild boar falls to death after attacking hiker in Tseung Kwan O
NEWS
06-03-2026 16:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.