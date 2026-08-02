Emergency repairs underway after Kwai Chung water pipe burst

The Water Supplies Department is rushing to restore fresh water supply to Po Sing Centre in Kwai Chung by midnight after a water pipe burst under a nearby footpath on Sunday morning.

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The department said on its Water Save Dave Facebook page that it received reports regarding a water leak along Ta Chuen Ping Street. A subsequent inspection confirmed a leak in a 200-millimeter-diameter fresh water supply pipe serving Po Sing Centre.

The department has set up eight temporary water tanks near the estate’s entrance on Ta Chuen Ping Street and delivered bottled water to local shops and households.

The engineering team is carrying out emergency repairs to fix the pipe by midnight.

The department apologized for the inconvenience and said it is maintaining close contact with the Kwai Tsing District Office, local district councillors and the estate management to support affected residents throughout the repairs.