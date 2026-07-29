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NEWS

All 200 HK travelers from 15 tour groups safe after Kyushu quake

NEWS
20 mins ago
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All 200 travelers in about 15 Hong Kong tour groups visiting Kyushu have been confirmed safe following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, while the Immigration Department has received no requests for assistance.

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The earthquake struck Kumamoto on Tuesday afternoon and was felt across large parts of Kyushu. A magnitude 4.1 aftershock was recorded early Wednesday.

The Immigration Department said it had immediately contacted relevant government departments, the Travel Industry Authority and the Travel Industry Council to assess the situation.

It will remain in close contact with the organizations, monitor developments and provide assistance when necessary.

Travel Industry Council executive director Fanny Yeung Shuk-fan said about 15 Hong Kong tour groups involving some 200 travelers were in Kyushu and that all had been confirmed safe.

Hong Kong residents overseas who require assistance may call the Assistance to Hong Kong Residents Unit’s 24-hour hotline at +852 1868.

They may also contact the unit through the Immigration Department’s mobile app, the 1868 chatbot, WhatsApp or WeChat, or submit an online assistance request form.

earthqaukeJapanHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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