Hong Kong airport opens free esports zone ahead of summer travel peak

Hong Kong International Airport has opened a free esports experience zone in Terminal 1, attracting more than 10,000 visitors during its first three days of operation.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Located near Gate 11 on Level 6 of the departures area, the facility features eight sports-themed motion games, including cycling, windsurfing, tennis, snowboarding, motor racing and fencing. It is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm.

Airport Authority acting chief executive Steven Yiu Siu-chung said on Wednesday that the initiative was intended to enhance the passenger experience during the summer travel peak.

The zone provides activities for departing and transit passengers, particularly families traveling with young children or elderly relatives.

Yiu said virtual cycling was among the most popular attractions because of its competitive element. The zone is expected to remain open for at least a year.

+ 2

Former world champion cyclist Sarah Lee Wai-sze said light physical activity at the airport could help ease leg swelling during long layovers.

Sports scientist and physical education specialist Louie Lobo Hung-tak said the games engaged major muscle groups and supported cardiovascular function.

Such exercise could help counter poor circulation caused by prolonged sitting on long-haul flights, he said, adding that the initiative could also promote a more active lifestyle among travelers.

Meanwhile, Yiu said airport passenger traffic rose 11 percent year on year during the first six months of the year.

To manage increased traffic during peak holiday periods, the authority has moved some check-in and security screening procedures to Terminal 2, which currently handles about 20,000 passengers a day.

Responding to reports of queues at the revamped terminal, Yiu said brief congestion had been caused by sudden surges in passenger numbers during the morning peak.

He said the existing facilities and service counters had sufficient capacity to meet overall demand.