Beijing study tour helps shape HK's five-year, says LegCo chief

Legislative Council President Starry Lee Wai-king described lawmakers’ study tour to Beijing as rewarding, saying it had provided valuable insights for drafting Hong Kong’s five-year development plan.

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Her remarks came on the fourth day of the tour, when lawmakers attended a session on the priorities of the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan and their implications for Hong Kong’s own development blueprint.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Lee said lawmakers had gained a broader and deeper understanding of the national plan, particularly Hong Kong’s role in helping achieve the country’s development goals.

With abundant opportunities ahead, lawmakers agreed that Hong Kong needed a comprehensive five-year plan aligned with national economic priorities and broader macroeconomic trends, she said.

Lee added that Hong Kong should learn from the mainland’s efficiency and determination in advancing long-term planning, even when some targets could not be achieved in the short term.

She urged the government to work with relevant experts to establish evidence-based, medium- and long-term targets in phases, helping turn the city’s development strategy into concrete and achievable measures.