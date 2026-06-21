Paul Chan to visit Dalian and Xi'an on Monday

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po will depart for visits to Dalian and Xi'an on June 22, including attending the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chan will lead a delegation of more than 30 people to attend the event, also known as the Summer Davos forum, to be held in Dalian from June 23 to 25.

Delegation members include senior management personnel from the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), Invest Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC), the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Cyberport and the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, as well as heads of innovation and technology enterprises nurtured by them or attracted from overseas, covering areas such as artificial intelligence, biomedical technology, new energy technology and advanced manufacturing.

Organisations including Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) will also send representatives to attend the annual meeting.

Under the theme of "Innovating at Scale" this year, the Annual Meeting of the New Champions will gather more than 1,700 guests from over 90 countries and regions to focus discussions on issues including changes in the global trade and industrial landscape, China's economic development, technological output and economic benefits, inclusive growth, and energy and climate transition, contributing wisdom to the recovery and growth of the world economy.

During his stay in Dalian, Chan will meet with leaders of relevant central ministries and commissions, Liaoning Province, and Dalian Municipality, as well as political and business leaders from different places.

From June 25 to 27, Chan will head to Xi'an and call on leaders of Shaanxi Province and Xi'an Municipality, coupled with a visit to a local university, where he will deliver a speech to introduce Hong Kong's latest development

He will also attend the inaugural Western Commercial Aerospace Conference, organised by the Chinese Society of Astronautics and the Commercial Space Innovation Consortium, on June 27, and deliver a speech at the event.

During his stay in Xi'an, Chan will also hold a symposium with representatives of innovation and technology enterprises and visit a number of innovation and technology enterprises. Senior management personnel from OASES, the HKIC, and HKEX will take part in the Xi'an programme to attract enterprises and investment.