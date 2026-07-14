Night Recap - July 14, 2026

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Record 24 top scorers expected in 2026 DSE

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A record 24 students are expected to be named top scorers in the 2026 Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination, marking an increase for the second consecutive year.

Dog-friendly dining scheme on track despite handful of exits

About 10 restaurants have withdrawn from the city’s new dog-friendly dining scheme, citing concerns over leash rules and table hygiene, according to Deputy Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene Alice Yeung Lai-shan.

HK to brace for heavy showers tonight and tomorrow morning, HKO warns

Hong Kong is expected to experience heavier showers on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning under the influence of an active southwesterly airstream, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

Japan Home Centre rebrands as one-stop lifestyle platform

Retail chain Japan Home Centre will change its Chinese name as part of a comprehensive rebranding exercise starting July 15, parent company International Housewares Retail has announced.

Youth urged to build AI skills to remain competitive in job market

Young people who fail to master artificial intelligence risk losing job opportunities to those who do, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong warned on Tuesday.

Business Today

DeepSeek's Liang becomes richest AI model founder with US$36b fortune

DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng has become the wealthiest founder of an artificial intelligence model developer after his net worth more than doubled following the startup's latest fundraising, Bloomberg reported.

China's June trade tops forecasts buoyed by AI boom

China's export growth topped forecasts in June as strong demand for semiconductors and a rush by manufacturers to ship goods to the US ahead of potential new tariffs countered broader concerns about the Iran war and weakening global demand.

Fed's Waller says rate hike may be needed if core inflation stays hot

The US central bank may need to raise interest rates "in the near term" if coming data show inflation continuing well above the 2 percent target, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday, in remarks that characterized monetary policy as being at a "crossroads."

China smartphone shipments fall for fifth straight quarter as costs rise - IDC

China's smartphone shipments fell 4.3 percent to 66 million units in the second quarter from a year earlier, as many manufacturers hiked prices to reflect rising memory and component costs, research firm IDC said on Tuesday.

HK can serve as a platform connecting markets, capital, standards: John Lee

Hong Kong can serve as a platform connecting markets, capital, and standards, supporting enterprises to expand globally, said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

World/China

Iran says it struck US air base in Jordan, US military ends five hours of attacks

A U.S. air base in Jordan was targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles on Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said, while calling on Jordanians to dismantle American bases in the kingdom.

Norway receive heroes' welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit

Around 90,000 people welcomed back Norway's players to Oslo on Monday after they returned home from making a historic run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

China purges third Politburo member in deepening anti-graft drive

China has expelled Ma Xingrui, a former Politburo member, from the ruling Communist Party on corruption charges, making him the third sitting member of the elite decision-making body to be purged since 2025 as President Xi Jinping intensifies his anti-graft campaign.

China detains US seismologist who has studied North Korean nuclear tests

A Chinese-born American seismologist who has published U.S.-funded work on detecting North Korean nuclear tests has been detained in China for nearly two years and faces trial on spying charges, according to his wife, U.S. lawmakers and two hostage advocacy groups.

ASEAN envoy meets Myanmar opposition groups in Thailand

ASEAN's special envoy on Myanmar held talks with ethnic minority rebel groups and a government-backed negotiation committee in an effort to tackle a civil war, with both sides expressing openness to dialogue, the Philippines said on Tuesday.