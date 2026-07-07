logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSBC reins in riskier private credit lending, FT reports

FINANCE
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS

HSBC (0005) is pulling back from riskier private credit lending, becoming the latest bank to rein in exposure to the sector after a string of high-profile bankruptcies raised concerns over underwriting standards, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The bank has told some clients it will not renew their lending facilities after deciding to stop lending to private credit funds that did not offer sufficient returns to justify the risk, the report, citing three people familiar with the matter, said.

It will instead focus on lower-risk private credit funds, the report added.

HSBC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the FT report outside regular business hours.

The bank told the FT that it had “an offering that covers every stage of the private credit market” and was focused on “supporting deals globally for our most important clients, in regions where we see the most potential for growth.”

Exposure to private credit lending has troubled Europe's biggest lender and added to the market jitters around the sector. HSBC in May took a US$400 million (HK$3.12 billion) hit linked to the collapse of British mortgage lender Market Financial Solutions.

Reports later that month said that HSBC had paused a planned US$4 billion investment in its own private credit funds, and the bank affirmed at the time that it remains committed to its private credit investments.

The FT report underscores the growing scrutiny of private credit portfolios, with regulators worldwide becoming increasingly concerned about banks' exposure to the US$3.5 trillion private credit industry.

Wealthy investors have queued up to withdraw their money from private credit vehicles in recent months amid worries about weakening lending standards and fears of AI-driven disruption at software companies that have borrowed from direct lenders.

Reuters

HSBCprivate credit fundexposure

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
REUTERS
Apple's foldable iPhone faces potential resale price doubling and Q4 delay on limited supply
FINANCE
21 hours ago
A man walks past a logo for Blue Owl Capital on a midtown Manhattan office building in New York City, U.S., February 24, 2026. REUTERS
Blue Owl keeps withdrawal limits even as redemption pressure modestly eases
FINANCE
02-07-2026 22:01 HKT
Apple CEO Tim Cook poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS
EU says it held 'constructive' talks with Apple CEO Cook after Siri AI clash
INNOVATION
01-07-2026 19:21 HKT
US fans cheer for their team ahead of the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between Turkey and USA at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 25, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
World Cup fans get taste of American life -- at the mall
WORLD
27-06-2026 15:26 HKT
Sing Tao
China stocks close week lower on AI selloff, Hong Kong shares hit one-year low
FINANCE
26-06-2026 16:34 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index hits lowest in over one year at noon on Friday
FINANCE
26-06-2026 12:39 HKT
People walk in front of residential buildings, in Hong Kong, China, February 27, 2024. REUTERS
Hong Kong home prices rise to highest in two and a half years in May
FINANCE
26-06-2026 11:25 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges below 23,000 points in early trading on Friday
FINANCE
26-06-2026 10:15 HKT
Alex Lee (left) and Tommy Ho Wai-lok (right) say the policy is expected to entice more mainlanders to purchase and berth their vessels in the city.
Hong Kong braces for wave of mainland yacht owners from July
NEWS
26-06-2026 06:00 HKT
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
'Master key' vaccine technique may 'prevent next pandemic': researchers
WORLD
25-06-2026 15:53 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
(File photo)
Domestic helpers’ 30pc pay rise may slam door on incoming foreign workers, employers’ group warns
NEWS
20 hours ago
Victoria Shanghai Academy
At least 63 HK students secure perfect scores as IB results released
NEWS
06-07-2026 14:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.