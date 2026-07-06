CUHK offers over $600,000 in scholarships for top HKDSE scorers

The Chinese University of Hong Kong will continue to offer admission scholarships in the coming academic year, with top scorers in the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination eligible for benefits worth more than HK$600,000.

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Under the scheme, scholarship amounts will be based on the number of Level 5** grades attained by each student. Freshmen who achieve one Level 5** will receive HK$8,000 in their first year of study.

Those who attain Level 5** in seven subjects or more will receive a one-off HK$410,000 learning and exchange allowance, along with full tuition waivers for four years. Their total scholarship benefits will exceed HK$600,000.

For freshmen admitted to the six-year medicine program, an additional two years of tuition fees will be waived, bringing the total scholarship package to as much as HK$700,000.

The university will also launch a new interdisciplinary undergraduate program in Diplomacy and International Studies in the new academic year, with an expected intake of 15 students.