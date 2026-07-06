Secondary school allocation results out tomorrow, with 95pc getting top three choices

Around 95 percent of Primary Six pupils have been allocated one of their top three secondary school choices under this year’s Secondary School Places Allocation System, maintaining the same satisfaction rate as last year.

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The Education Bureau said the allocation results will be released on Tuesday, with 48,545 pupils allocated places at local secondary schools in two stages.

The overall satisfaction rate for pupils securing their first choice stood at 84 percent.

Among pupils allocated discretionary places, 68 percent secured their first choice.

For pupils allocated places through central allocation, 91 percent were assigned one of their top three choices, while 74 percent secured their first choice.

Primary Six pupils must return to their primary schools on Tuesday to collect their Allocation Slip and Admission Slip. Parents who have registered their mobile phone numbers with the bureau will also receive the results by SMS from around 10am.

All pupils must register at their allocated secondary schools on Thursday or Friday.