logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Secondary school allocation results out tomorrow, with 95pc getting top three choices

NEWS
25 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Around 95 percent of Primary Six pupils have been allocated one of their top three secondary school choices under this year’s Secondary School Places Allocation System, maintaining the same satisfaction rate as last year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Education Bureau said the allocation results will be released on Tuesday, with 48,545 pupils allocated places at local secondary schools in two stages.

The overall satisfaction rate for pupils securing their first choice stood at 84 percent.

Among pupils allocated discretionary places, 68 percent secured their first choice.

For pupils allocated places through central allocation, 91 percent were assigned one of their top three choices, while 74 percent secured their first choice.

Primary Six pupils must return to their primary schools on Tuesday to collect their Allocation Slip and Admission Slip. Parents who have registered their mobile phone numbers with the bureau will also receive the results by SMS from around 10am.

All pupils must register at their allocated secondary schools on Thursday or Friday.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Man remanded in custody for fatal 'weight-loss' beating on girlfriend
NEWS
21 mins ago
CUHK offers over $600,000 in scholarships for top HKDSE scorers
NEWS
23 mins ago
(File photo)
Domestic helpers’ 30pc pay rise may slam door on incoming foreign workers, employers’ group warns
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Top-rated domestic helper caught wearing employer's clothes for secret rap videos sparks debate
NEWS
1 hour ago
Two investors lost over $550k in fake Futu Securities phishing attack
NEWS
3 hours ago
Victoria Shanghai Academy
At least 63 HK students secure perfect scores as IB results released
NEWS
4 hours ago
source: online
KMB bus hits roadside tree in Sheung Shui, showering passengers with glass
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Tenders for Northern Metropolis University Town to open within two months
NEWS
6 hours ago
AFCD stamps trust on local produce with 'HK Harvest' label, livestock next in line
NEWS
6 hours ago
PLA Navy vessels Nanning, Hengyang wraps up five-day visit in HK
NEWS
7 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
NEWS
05-07-2026 18:37 HKT
IB results: Victoria Shanghai Academy, St Stephen’s College post best-ever scores
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.