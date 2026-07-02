Chris Tang downplays higher political ambitions, pledges support for John Lee

Hong Kong's Secretary for Security, Chris Tang Ping-keung, has reaffirmed his unwavering support for Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu as he marks his fourth anniversary in office this year.

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With the next Chief Executive election scheduled for next year, Tang dismissed speculation about pursuing a higher leadership role following his successful oversight of major tasks like the Article 23 legislation, describing his personal ambitions as insignificant and stressing his commitment to serving wherever the administration requires.

A humble approach to public service

During a recent news program interview, Tang was asked whether he would seek a higher position to serve the public.

He responded by pledging his permanent support for John Lee's continued leadership over the city.

Characterizing his own status as being as trivial as dust, the security chief explained that his primary focus is to continue serving as long as the organization requires him, adding that he is equally prepared to explore other paths if his current services are deemed unnecessary.

A consistent record of modesty

Tang has consistently maintained a low-profile stance regarding his career advancement. In a previous radio interview with host Stephen Chan Chi-wan, he was presented with a hypothetical choice between serving as the Commissioner of Police or the Chief Executive, referencing a plotline from the film Cold War 1994.

Rather than answering directly, Tang modestly deflected the question, suggesting he would be perfectly content with a minor role, such as the staff member responsible for simply opening the gates at a police station.

Reflecting on national security achievements

To commemorate his fourth anniversary as the security chief, Tang published a retrospective of his work on his social media platforms today.

He reflected on the heavy responsibilities and significant challenges inherent in the position.

Tang noted that, with the backing of the central government and the leadership of the Chief Executive, his team utilized the white paper on the practice of safeguarding national security in Hong Kong under the "One Country, Two Systems" framework as their guiding principle.

He concluded that they have successfully established a robust protective barrier to ensure the high-quality development of the city's governing principle, describing his four-year tenure as deeply fulfilling and satisfying.