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NEWS

Night Recap - July 2, 2026

NEWS
18 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

PLA Navy ships arrive in Hong Kong as crowds gather along Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront

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Two Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy vessels arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday morning for a five-day visit, drawing crowds to the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront as the ships sailed through Victoria Harbour.

Lawmaker William Wong’s repeated drink-driving incident raises integrity concerns

Lawmaker William Wong Kam-fai faces a repeated charge of drink driving potentially leading to imprisonment with legal experts raising concerns over his integrity due to him departing the scene and failing to report the incident.

Mong Kok flat death linked to alleged chemsex party

A 45-year-old man who was found naked and unconscious in a Mong Kok flat before later being pronounced dead is believed to have attended an alleged chemsex party with four other men, according to sources.

Consumer watchdog tests 15 power banks; Xiaomi ranks first amid safety warnings

Portable chargers are everyday essentials, but recent accidents have sparked public safety concerns. In a recent international test of 15 power banks by the Consumer Council, all models passed basic safety checks. 

Tai Po fire relief fund amasses $4.7b as govt outlines strict financial oversight

Following the devastating No. 5 alarm fire at Tai Po's Wang Fuk Court last November, the government announced on Thursday that the dedicated relief fund has reached approximately HK$4.7 billion. 

Business Today

In One Above sells two-bedroom unit for over $19 mn

In One Above in Ho Man Tin, co-developed by Chinachem and MTR Corporation (0066), saw another sale Thursday of a two-bedroom apartment with Victoria Harbour views, fetching over HK$19 million.

Hong Kong's retail sales grow 7.9 percent in May, beating estimates

Hong Kong’s retail sales grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 7.9 percent in May, helped by the ongoing economic expansion and sustained tourist demand.

HKMA calls for enhancing cross-border yuan usage to support the real economy

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue Wai-man wrote to CEOs of all banks in Hong Kong on Thursday to share successful examples in supporting corporate clients' yuan-related needs, calling lenders to further unlock the potential and opportunities in yuan business, especially in the real economy.

PwC predicts possible total $400 bn of fundraising in 2026 HK IPO offerings

PwC forecasts a total of up to HK$400 billion raised in funds for IPO offerings in Hong Kong in 2026, the highest among the Big Four accounting firms, with the other three estimating between HK$300-350 billion.

OpenAI proposes handing Trump administration 5pc stake, FT reports

OpenAI has discussed giving the US government a 5 percent stake, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, as AI firms face growing scrutiny in Washington over the potential misuse of advanced models and whether Americans will share in the sector's profits.

World/China

EU top court dismisses Google fight against record €4.1 billion EU antitrust fine

Europe's top court on Thursday dismissed Alphabet unit Google's fight against a record fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators eight years ago for using its Android mobile operating system to block rivals.

California names May 17 ‘Bruce Lee Day’ in tribute to martial arts icon

Martial arts icon Bruce Lee will become the first Chinese American in California history to be honored with an annual commemorative day recognizing his cultural legacy.

Next indirect US-Iran talks after Khamenei funeral: mediators

The next indirect US-Iran talks will come after the late Iranian supreme leader's funeral, mediators said Thursday, as diplomacy inches ahead on ending the Middle East war.

US, Iran talks conclude in Doha, focused on Strait of Hormuz

Iran and the United States concluded a round of indirect talks on Wednesday with no sign they had made headway toward a lasting peace, focusing instead on issues that they said had been resolved when an interim agreement was announced two weeks ago.

US job growth misses expectations in June; unemployment rate falls to 4.2pc

US job growth slowed more than expected in June and data for the prior month was revised lower, but the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent, pointing to continued labor market stability.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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