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NEWS

Man trapped on Sham Shui Po building facade while retrieving fallen air-con filter

NEWS
44 mins ago
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A 60-year-old man was left clinging to the exterior of a Sham Shui Po building on Thursday afternoon following a precarious attempt to retrieve a fallen air-conditioning filter.

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The incident occurred around 4pm today at Fuk Wing House on Fuk Wing Street, where the elderly resident was cleaning his air-conditioning unit when the filter accidentally fell out of the window onto the canopies. 

In an effort to recover the dropped component, the man climbed out of the window. 

However, he quickly found himself stranded on the building's facade, prompting him to call out to concerned passers-by for assistance.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and rescued the man, who was unharmed and did not require hospitalisation.

The man's wife, surnamed Chan, explained that she was not home when the incident began. 

She returned from work only to discover her husband dangerously stranded outside their window.

"He was foolish, there is no other way to put it," Chan said with a wry smile.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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