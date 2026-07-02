Health officials urge jabs as Hong Kong enters new influenza season

Health officials have urged residents to get vaccinated as Hong Kong enters a new influenza season, with influenza A subtype H3 becoming the dominant strain.

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Albert Au Ka-wing, head of the Communicable Disease Branch of the Centre for Health Protection, said on Thursday that seasonal flu activity had continued to rise over the past few weeks, with both laboratory positivity rates and public hospital admission rates exceeding baseline levels.

Au said the current dominant strain has had a significant impact on vulnerable groups, including older adults, young children and people with chronic illnesses.

The number of severe adult flu cases rose from an average of 8.6 per week in May to 23 cases last week. About 70 percent of the cases involved people aged 65 or above, while 60 percent of the patients were unvaccinated.

Two severe pediatric flu cases were also recorded this week, bringing the total so far this year to 10.

Au warned that flu activity, hospital admissions and outbreaks in schools and care homes are expected to rise further in the coming weeks.

Hong Kong has also seen a steady increase in Covid-19 activity since May, with laboratory positivity rates and hospitalizations climbing sharply in recent weeks.

Au said local Covid-19 waves typically emerge every six to nine months, and that the current community spread is being driven by JN.1 sublineages, including KP.1.1.1 and SFG.

Since May, the city has recorded 23 severe or fatal adult Covid-19 cases. Two severe pediatric cases involving unvaccinated children were also reported this week.

Officials expect Covid-19 infections and institutional outbreaks to continue increasing over the next few weeks.

Leung Yiu-hong, head of the Emergency Response and Programme Management Branch, said the government is preparing for the upcoming seasonal influenza vaccination program following the latest strain recommendations from the World Health Organization.

He said more than 2.03 million doses had been administered under the current flu vaccination scheme, with coverage among children reaching 65 percent.

However, the vaccination rate among children aged six months to two years remains low at 27 percent.

Leung also reminded the public that current Covid-19 vaccination services for children aged six months to 11 years will run until July 10, while services for those aged 12 or above will continue until September 5.

The government is planning to procure a new batch of Covid-19 vaccines, which is expected to arrive in October.

Leung expressed concern over the low uptake among children under two, noting that the uptake rate for the initial Covid-19 vaccine series remains below 4 percent. He urged parents to make bookings as soon as possible.