Hong Kong CAD concludes 7-day Beijing study mission for 80th anniversary

A 30-member delegation of senior executives from Hong Kong's civil aviation sector has completed a seven-day study and inspection mission to Beijing, organized by the Civil Aviation Department to mark its 80th anniversary this year.

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The intensive program covered the latest developments in national policy, aviation safety, diplomacy, technology, and civil aviation. Participants received on-site training at Beijing Daxing International Airport and the Civil Aviation Administration of China's "Three Centres" — the Civil Aviation Operation Management Centre, the Civil Aviation Meteorological Centre, and the Civil Aviation Information Management Centre — facilitating direct exchanges with mainland officials and experts.

At the opening ceremony, CAD Director-General Victor Liu Chi-yung expressed gratitude to CAAC Administrator Song Zhiyong for delivering the keynote lecture on the first day, offering high-level guidance on the high-quality development of China's civil aviation. He also thanked National Academy of Governance Vice President Li Wentang for meeting the delegates and supporting the program.

CAD Deputy Director-General Clara Wong Ka-wah represented the department at the graduation ceremony. She then accompanied the delegates to Tianjin, where they visited the "Two Airlines Uprising" exhibition hall and the Civil Aviation University of China to gain deeper insights into the nation's aviation history.

The mission underscored the continued close co-operation between Hong Kong and mainland aviation authorities, reinforcing the city's role as an international aviation hub within the broader national development strategy.

Clara Wong (second left) visiting the Civil Aviation University of China in Tianjin.