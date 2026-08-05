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FINANCE

Prudential shares tumble as China offshore insurance tax sparks 'investor panic'

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The logo of British life insurer Prudential is seen on their building in London, Britain March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
The logo of British life insurer Prudential is seen on their building in London, Britain March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Shares in insurer Prudential fell as much as 13 percent on Wednesday after Caixin reported Chinese mainland tax authorities have started levying personal income tax on returns from offshore insurance policies, the latest sign of tighter scrutiny of cross-border financial flows.

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Authorities in Beijing and Hangzhou had already enforced the measures, applying a 20 percent tax rate to returns from Hong Kong policies, including dividend payouts and interest earned on prepaid premiums, according to the report from the Chinese media outlet, which cited tax lawyers and insurance insiders.

The development follows Beijing's late-May crackdown on cross-border investments, which triggered a selloff in Prudential and other firms including AIA (1299), Standard Chartered (2888) and HSBC (0005) that derive a significant share of their business from mainland Chinese customers.

Prudential was not immediately reachable for comment.

Hong Kong was Prudential's largest profit contributor in 2025. In its annual results in March, it attributed its 12 percent growth in new business profit in the financial hub to sales growth across both domestic customers and visitors from mainland China. Prudential said at the time it was confident of the continuation of demand from visitors from mainland China.

Jefferies said the report had sparked "investor panic" in Prudential shares, which were last down 12 percent, set for their biggest one-day drop since March 2023 and bringing their year-to-date loss to more than 15 percent.

Analysts at the US bank said the move would reduce the appeal of Hong Kong insurance products relative to domestic ones, but could also ease fears that Beijing may eventually ban offshore insurance sales outright.

"While such levies are highly likely to weigh on sales from here, it perhaps makes it less likely that offshore insurance policies are banned entirely," the broker said.

Caixin said the tax collection drive has been made possible by data sharing under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS), which allows mainland authorities to track overseas policy details, adding that enforcement was expected to tighten further.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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