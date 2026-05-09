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WORLD

Musk rants at French prosecutors probing his X platform

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. Reuters
Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. Reuters

Elon Musk has launched a tirade against French judicial authorities currently investigating possible abuses on his X social network.

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France opened an inquiry in January 2025 into allegations that X, formerly known as Twitter, was used to interfere in French politics.

The probe has since widened to cover allegations of Holocaust denial, distribution of sexual deepfakes and most recently possible complicity in the distribution of images of child sexual abuse.

Responding to a post on the latest phase of the inquiry, Musk wrote in French on Friday: "They're faker than a chocolate euro and gayer than a flamingo in a neon tutu!"

The SpaceX and Tesla tycoon, under investigation along with former X CEO Linda Yaccarino, recently failed to respond to a summons from the French judiciary for an informal interview.

He already labelled French magistrates "mentally retarded" in an earlier post in French, following a raid on X's Paris office in mid-February.

At the time of the raid, the social network condemned what it called an abusive judicial action with political motives and denied any wrongdoing.

Musk

MuskrantsFrench prosecutorsprobingXplatform

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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