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WORLD

Hundreds arrested as clashes erupt in Paris on PSG victory night

WORLD
1 hour ago
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PSG supporters gather on the Champs-Elysees Avenue after the club won the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC played in Budapest, in Paris on May 30, 2026. (AFP)
PSG supporters gather on the Champs-Elysees Avenue after the club won the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC played in Budapest, in Paris on May 30, 2026. (AFP)

Police on Saturday detained more than 280 people in Paris after violent clashes erupted when thousands poured onto the streets during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League final victory.

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Some 22,000 police were deployed across France for the game, including 8,000 in Paris, after unrest marred PSG's win in the competition last year. Paris tram lines were halted, several metro stations shut and bus traffic halted in places in a bid to minimise disturbances.

According to the French interior ministry, 416 people were detained nationwide, including 283 who were apprehended in Paris. It was not immediately clear how many of these individuals were remanded in custody to face further investigation.

Interior minister Laurent Nunez said seven officers had been wounded and called the unrest "absolutely unacceptable."

Six vehicles and two businesses were damaged.

A group of supporters also stormed the Paris ring road, the peripherique, bringing traffic to a halt for a time and letting off flares, an AFP photographer said.

As fans celebrated the dramatic penalty shoot out victory in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, some 20,000 people converged on Paris's iconic Champs-Elysees avenue, police said.

Shops boarded up their windows ahead of the match to avoid a repeat of disturbances last year when youths ransacked shops on the Champs-Elysees and other streets. Hundreds of people were arrested.

Two dozen flares and about 100 fireworks were seized Saturday, while a bus shelter was destroyed near the Champs-Elysees.

PSG supporters celebrate their team's win in the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal FC played in Budapest, in Paris on May 30, 2026. (AFP)

The match also came on a hectic evening in Paris, with singer Aya Nakamura performing at the Stade de France national stadium, rapper Damso at the La Defense Arena and the French Open tennis in full swing.

Police said a bakery and a restaurant were damaged near PSG's Parc des Princes stadium, where tens of thousands gathered inside to watch the match but 4,000 to 5,000 people loitered outside with projectiles which were thrown at officers.

About 150 people "attempted to enter through one of the gates" at the stadium but police pushed them back, a police spokesperson said.

Some also attempted to erect a barricade with rental bikes which was cleared by police.

An AFP reporter at the scene said clashes broke out between police and supporters near the stadium, and officers responded with tear gas when fireworks were thrown at them.

- 'Only in France' -

The scenes angered the French far right, with three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen writing on X that "only in France does a football club's victory spark riots."

"Only in France does everyone feel compelled to lock themselves in their homes on the evening of a victory to avoid being confronted with violence," she added.

Nunez said there was a "very robust, very solid system in place" to curb violence.

"Our responsibility is to guarantee everyone a festive celebration that is calm and fully secure," a police spokesperson said.

The players will take part in a parade on Sunday afternoon on the Champs-de-Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower with some 100,000 peopl expected, before being received by President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

(AFP)

 

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