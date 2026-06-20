Man arrested in Ngau Tau Kok after alleged rock attack and attempted robbery at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Ngau Tau Kok following an alleged early Saturday morning attempted robbery at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal that left a delivery driver injured.

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The incident unfolded around four o'clock in the morning when a 36-year-old delivery driver, surnamed Mok, parked his private car near the cruise terminal for a brief rest after a pedestrian waved at him.

According to police reports, a man approached the vehicle and suddenly struck Mok on the head with a rock in an attempt to rob him. Mok fought back fiercely, causing the attacker to flee the scene empty-handed.

Despite sustaining head injuries, the victim managed to drive himself to Tsing Yi Road to call for help. Emergency services arrived shortly after, and paramedics transported Mok to Princess Margaret Hospital for medical treatment.

Following an intensive review of security camera footage, crime scene investigators traced the suspect to a residential unit on Shing Fung Road in Ngau Tau Kok.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old suspect, surnamed Yuen, on suspicion of robbery.

The suspect is currently being held for questioning as the Kwun Tong police district continues to investigate the case.