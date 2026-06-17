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HK Brands and Products Shopping Festival to draw 60,000 visitors with sports, food, and e-commerce boost

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1 hour ago
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Wingco Lo Kam-wing expects the sales of the Festival will reach HK$60 million.
Wingco Lo Kam-wing expects the sales of the Festival will reach HK$60 million.

The 6th Hong Kong Brands and Products Shopping Festival is set to take place from June 26 to 29 at AsiaWorld-Expo, bringing together more than 260 booths spread across nine themed zones and is expected to attract 60,000 visitors.

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Organizers have introduced several new themed areas this year, including the Trendy Sports Zone and the Southeast Asian Food Zone, in a bid to draw more visitors.

Wingco Lo Kam-wing, president of the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, expressed optimism about this year's event. He said that as the property, stock, and retail markets begin to recover, the addition of new features and a wider range of activities is expected to boost spending among attendees.

He projected attendance of 60,000 visitors and total sales reaching HK$60 million, in line with figures from last year.

Visitors will have the chance to try out sports such as basketball, football, and pickleball in the Trendy Sports Zone, where free coaching and skills workshops will be provided. In another first, the festival is partnering with e-commerce platforms and will feature celebrity livestreams to promote products.

Organizers will operate two free shuttle bus routes between Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun, and AsiaWorld-Expo, along with a complimentary Tung Chung Express bus during the event.

Hong Kong Brands and Products Shopping FestivalWingco Lo Kam-wing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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