Expert urges vaccination after eight-year-old girl with cold symptoms dies

Mike Kwan Yat-wah, president of the Asian Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases, has urged the public to take preventive measures against viruses, such as getting vaccinated, after an eight-year-old girl with cold symptoms died.

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The girl was certified dead at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital after being found unconscious at her home last Wednesday (June 10).

Sources indicated that she had recently suffered from a cold and a fever.

Kwan said health authorities would need to conduct a detailed investigation into the case, warning that infections such as influenza and Covid-19 can deteriorate rapidly and become fatal.

While acknowledging that a patient's own immunity issues or congenital metabolic diseases can also cause an illness to worsen quickly, he emphasized that maintaining personal and environmental protections is crucial.