logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Expert urges vaccination after eight-year-old girl with cold symptoms dies

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo
File Photo

Mike Kwan Yat-wah, president of the Asian Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases, has urged the public to take preventive measures against viruses, such as getting vaccinated, after an eight-year-old girl with cold symptoms died.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The girl was certified dead at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital after being found unconscious at her home last Wednesday (June 10). 

Sources indicated that she had recently suffered from a cold and a fever.

Kwan said health authorities would need to conduct a detailed investigation into the case, warning that infections such as influenza and Covid-19 can deteriorate rapidly and become fatal.

While acknowledging that a patient's own immunity issues or congenital metabolic diseases can also cause an illness to worsen quickly, he emphasized that maintaining personal and environmental protections is crucial.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Celebrate Culture, Heritage and Leisure in Macao This June
Jockey Club programme brings computational thinking to Cambodian schools
Morning Recap - June 15, 2026
NEWS
4 hours ago
Students uncover HK's hidden tourist gems in contest
NEWS
5 hours ago
Share your views to win Dyson purifier as Sing Tao launches poll on govt satisfaction
NEWS
5 hours ago
Active monsoon brings unsettled weather, localised heavy rain advisory issued for Sai Kung
NEWS
6 hours ago
Man reports $90,000 in gold, Cognac stolen from MTR station after leaving bag under bench
NEWS
7 hours ago
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
10 hours ago
Dog-friendly restaurant spots will be reassigned if winners close or decline
NEWS
11 hours ago
Xia Baolong to visit HK for 2 days as city begins five-year plan consultation
NEWS
11 hours ago
source: online
Mexican guild chief removed after racist gesture at World Cup sparks backlash
WORLD
16 hours ago
Meta engineer earning $300k a year lives ultra-frugal life, aims to retire at 30
WORLD
21 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
US singer Oliver Tree was on deadly Brazil helicopter flight: police source
WORLD
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.