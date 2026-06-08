logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Two pedestrians injured after van mounts pavement in To Kwa Wan

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Two pedestrians were injured after a light goods vehicle mounted a pavement in To Kwa Wan on Monday morning (Jun 8).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The accident occurred at around 10am on Kwei Chow Street outside On Hing Building. The van reportedly lost control while turning from Mei King Street into Kwei Chow Street before mounting the pavement and crashing into the entrance of the building.

A man suffered a head injury and was bleeding from the back of his head, while a woman sustained injuries to her arms and legs. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Unstable weather to linger in HK after midnight storms trigger 1,000 lightning strikes
NEWS
33 mins ago
Methodist College Principal Dr. YICK Doi Pei, first from left, said the school makes good use of funding resources to create a leading digital learning environment for students.
Building Hong Kong’s Digital Classroom for the AI Age
Morning Recap - June 8, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
Mainland man talked down after sitting on airport departure floor bridge for 3 hours
NEWS
8 hours ago
logo
(Video) Audi launches off central divider, crashes into seven-seater on Tuen Mun Road, 2 injured
NEWS
8 hours ago
Police launch anti-illegal gambling operation ahead of World Cup
NEWS
9 hours ago
Fuel tanker overturns on Tai Po Road, blocks lanes and leaks oil
NEWS
9 hours ago
Man, 40, dies after fall from Yuen Long estate, police appeal for information
NEWS
9 hours ago
logo
(Video) Dashcam shows car mounting pavement in Sham Shui Po, hitting 2 women and fleeing
NEWS
9 hours ago
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
11 hours ago
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
22 hours ago
Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued
WORLD
5 hours ago
Viral online discussion reveals extraordinary perks for some Hong Kong domestic helpers
NEWS
06-06-2026 21:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.