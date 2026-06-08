Two pedestrians injured after van mounts pavement in To Kwa Wan

Two pedestrians were injured after a light goods vehicle mounted a pavement in To Kwa Wan on Monday morning (Jun 8).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The accident occurred at around 10am on Kwei Chow Street outside On Hing Building. The van reportedly lost control while turning from Mei King Street into Kwei Chow Street before mounting the pavement and crashing into the entrance of the building.

A man suffered a head injury and was bleeding from the back of his head, while a woman sustained injuries to her arms and legs. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.