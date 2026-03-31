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NEWS

EDB orders report on SBA cheating claims in Tuen Mun secondary school

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Education Bureau has demanded a written explanation from Christian Alliance S.C. Chan Memorial College in Tuen Mun after allegations surfaced that a group of Secondary 5 students used mobile phones to cheat during their Chinese Language School-based Assessment (SBA) on March 23. 

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According to media reports, approximately 11 Secondary 5 students are alleged to have used their mobile phones to search for information online while completing an in-class written book report.

The invigilating teacher apparently failed to detect any misconduct during the assessment. The incident only came to the school's attention the following day, after students from another class, who had heard about the cheating from their peers, reported the matter.

The Chinese Language SBA includes a written reading report and an oral presentation, which accounts for 15 percent of the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) score. Schools are required to submit marks for both components. 

The school reportedly initially asked for real-name reports from the class but later said it would not pursue the case due to a lack of security camera footage evidence in the classroom. 

It was also alleged that a male student who took part in the cheating slapped a female student who had mentioned the incident. 

In a notice sent to parents today, the school sought to clarify the situation, confirming it has launched an immediate internal investigation and stating that rumors of the probe being terminated are false.

Regarding the alleged assault, the school reported that based on statements from those involved, the incident occurred before the assessment and was unrelated to the suspected cheating. 

It is now being addressed through the school's established disciplinary and counseling procedures.

The Education Bureau expressed serious concern and has requested a written report from the school. 

The bureau reminded the school to ensure all examinations are conducted fairly and impartially while maintaining proper communication with parents and students. 

The EDB has assured that it will continue to provide the school with necessary guidance and support as the investigation proceeds.

Education Bureau

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