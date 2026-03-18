Education chief urges early plan for mergers as falling pupil numbers bar 15 schools from P1 intake

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Three Hong Kong school groups return safely from Dubai exchange trip
02-03-2026 13:14 HKT
HK schools to receive $500,000 each under new AI education scheme
16-12-2025 13:36 HKT
Primary and secondary students record consistent TSA scores, EDB says
20-11-2025 17:54 HKT
Classes suspended for all day schools as typhoon signal remains in force
08-09-2025 05:31 HKT
Kellett School leases massive space at The Bay Hub for campus annex
03-09-2025 16:35 HKT
Education Bureau unveils updated guidelines on child abuse reporting
21-08-2025 18:20 HKT