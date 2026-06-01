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NEWS

Man rushed to hospital in coma after plunging from Kwai Chung scaffolding

NEWS
42 mins ago
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A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition on Monday afternoon after falling from a high-rise scaffolding at a construction site in Kwai Chung.

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Police received multiple emergency calls at around 4pm reporting that a man had plunged from a high position on the bamboo scaffolding outside a building located at Wo Yi Hop Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency responders found the victim unconscious. Paramedics immediately transported him to Yan Chai Hospital for emergency treatment, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The building is currently undergoing active scaffolding work, and the physical state of the structure indicates a violent descent.

A section of the safety netting on the middle floors of the building was torn off, and multiple segments of the bamboo framework across different levels showed severe damage, with the lowest tier of the scaffolding being visibly dented.

Investigators suspect that the man may have initially caught and ripped through the safety netting during his fall.

However, because his downward momentum was not stopped, he crashed through several levels of the bamboo structure before violently striking the bottom tier of the scaffolding and bouncing onto the ground, resulting in his severe injuries.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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