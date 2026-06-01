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NEWS

Domestic helper taken to hospital after village house fire in Tai Po; two cats die

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A fire broke out at a village house in Wong Yi Au, Tai Po Monday morning (June 1), leaving a foreign domestic helper hospitalized for smoke inhalation and killing two cats.

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The incident occurred at 11.24am, when a third-floor unit of a three-story village house caught fire. Fire services deployed crews who opened a hose to extinguish the blaze, bringing it under control at around 11.40am.

Firefighters rescued a foreign domestic helper from the scene. She had been hanging laundry on the rooftop when the fire started and was later found to have inhaled smoke. She was sent to hospital for treatment.

Firefighters also attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on two cats rescued from the unit. Despite their efforts, both animals were certified dead at the scene after personnel from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals arrived.

A female cat owner rushed back to the scene after being notified of the fire. Witnesses said she was visibly distressed and tearful upon seeing her pets in critical condition.

According to a resident who witnessed the blaze, the fire spread rapidly, with thick black smoke billowing from the affected unit. He said he and another villager attempted to use fire extinguishers to put out the flames but were unsuccessful.

They then alerted the domestic helper to stay away from smoke-filled areas and used a hose to spray water in an attempt to assist her before firefighters arrived.

Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been caused by either a water dispenser or a charging device. Fire officials are investigating the cause.

+6

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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