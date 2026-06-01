Newsroom legend with a big voice and bigger heart

There was nothing small about Marcal Joanilho.

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The long-serving news editor of The Standard passed away peacefully at Eastern Hospital on 8 May aged 79.

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, big-voiced, big-hearted Marcal left his unmistakable mark on generations of young journalists, many of whom rose to leading positions in print, TV and radio, as well as public relations and advertising.

He started his career with Reuters as a sub editor in 1967 and, after a year, bureau chief Lee Casey recommended him to The Standard, where he worked for about two years before joining racy tabloid The Star under legendary editor Graham Jenkins.

Marcal was a highly respected crime reporter who pounded the gritty streets of Hong Kong in the 1970s. He had an extensive network of contacts from all walks of life who respected his professionalism and determination, which resulted in regular front-page scoops.

“One incident that stands out in my early career was when I became the center of attention in January 1974 while working for The Star. I found myself in the midst of a news story when I accidentally stumbled upon a police raid on an illegal casino in Causeway Bay. Unbeknownst to me, the police were in the middle of peace talks between the raiding officers from Happy Valley and those from Wan Chai, who were responsible for that district.

“I was slapped and pushed by angry triad members but, fortunately, escaped with minor injuries because I was escorted away by two detectives. Meanwhile, the rest of the news team -- including news editor Robert Chow, reporters, photographers and printing staff -- were attacked by the triads.

“The incident garnered significant media attention, with other Chinese and English newspapers reporting on the raid and the attack on reporters. The Star ran follow-up stories for several days until a deal was reached with the police.”

In 1984, Marcal transferred to The Standard’s sports desk. “I had the opportunity to expand the pages from three to six with the help of TMK Samat, a brilliant writer and a true gentleman from whom I learned a great deal.

“We covered a wide range of local sports, building a strong team that was eventually poached by the SCMP after four and a half years.

“In those early days, I had to read numerous books to familiarize myself with the rules of every sport since I was the news sports editor. I also covered football and interviewed all the teams in the league.

“Samat's guidance elevated my writing to another level when I began writing columns, starting with soccer-referee talk and moving on to law and order.

“Later, I ventured into a political weekly column where I criticized certain patterns exhibited by the governor, Chris Patten, which were subsequently quoted several times by China Daily and other media.”

Over the decades, Marcal worked in various English-language media, including stints as senior night reporter with the South China Morning Post and a special writer for the Sunday Post.

He rejoined The Standard in 2003 as chief reporter before being promoted to news editor shortly after.

Marcal may have been small in stature, but he had a giant voice that boomed across the newsroom and seared itself into the memories of nervous youngsters eager to prove themselves in the frenetic and often cut-throat world of daily newspaper journalism.

He took raw talent and turned it into professional acumen that spanned the decades.

“Marcal would light up the news room with his gruff voice but boy, how we all delivered stories that made The HK Standard shine during its heyday,” said long-time colleague Mary Ann Benitez.

Amy Nip, who worked with Marcal on The Standard’s news desk, said: “Sometimes, I got into arguments with Marcal about news angles. It could get pretty heated but he never took it personally and never held any grudges.”

Former Standard executive editor Steve Shellum, who worked with Marcal for 20 years, said: “We were in adjoining cubicles and, after a particularly gruelling night, I’d get home with my ears ringing but with the satisfaction of knowing that -- thanks to Marcal’s in-your-face, uncompromising driving force of nature -- we’d again beaten the much bigger opposition with an exclusive front-page story.”

He added: “Marcal was a legendary journalist who inspired generations of young professionals -- he could be tough, but was always fair.”

Marcal once wrote: “I have always encouraged my reporters never to give up, emphasizing that where there is a will, there is a way. I have also instilled in them the importance of understanding what the readers truly want. These principles have guided me well.

“However, I must confess that I never anticipated the challenges and obstacles that lay along my path and I found myself having to prove myself time and time again."

When Marcal stepped back from his full-time position at the age of 76 he blogged: “It is with a mixture of emotions that I bid you farewell. The time has come for the final curtain to fall on my career that spans nearly 60 remarkable years -- including being the longest-serving news editor of The Standard.

“As they say, there is no everlasting banquet and, sadly -- not by choice -- I will be retiring from full-time journalism at the end of December at the age of 76.

“Truth be told, I shall probably continue till I drop as, from January, I will take on a new role as a freelancer with The Standard, rewriting reporters’ copy remotely from the comfort of my home in Shenzhen.”

Marcal may have been a no-nonsense newsman in the office, but he was a big softy at home.

“He was always talking about his family and often told me how proud he was that his daughter Sabrina was a nurse, and he was always showing me pictures of his son Ian’s family in Perth – especially his grandsons Hayden and Jayden,” said Shellum.

Benitez recalls: “I remember the time he invited his news team to their new family home in Tai Koo Shing. It’s a side of him that you seldom see as he was relaxed and singing karaoke to his wife and with his reporters.”

The final words belong to Marcal: “Looking back over more than half a century, I have no regrets. Being a newsman runs in my blood, and it has been a privilege to serve in a profession in which I have had the honor of working with some truly talented, outstanding -- and often legendary -- characters.”

Marcal is survived by his wife Amy, son Ian, daughter-in-law, Karry, daughter Sabrina, son-in-law, Euan and grandsons Jayden and Hayden.

The funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2026, with the funeral and cremation taking place the following morning. His family invites relatives and friends to attend and pray together for his eternal rest.