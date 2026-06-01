logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Lawmaker urges expanded booking-free travel period for northbound vehicles

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Chairman of the Legislative Council's Panel on Transport Ben Chan Han-pan urges authorities to expand booking-free travel periods for the "Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles" scheme, following the recent extension of the policy. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Under the current arrangement, bookings are not required for vehicles traveling to Guangdong Province via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) under the Scheme on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Speaking on a radio program, Chan suggested expanding the exemption to include other non-peak weekdays or nighttime hours.

He praised the scheme's popularity over the past few years, as the Guangdong provincial government announced an extension of the policy for another five years until 2031.

However, Chan highlighted chronic weekend and holiday traffic congestion at the HZMB Zhuhai Port due to a lack of customs clearance counters, and urged mainland authorities to allocate more resources to ease the bottleneck.

Ringo Lee Yiu-pui, honorary life president of the Hong Kong, China Automobile Association, welcomed the scheme's five-year extension, noting that the policy has accumulated valuable operational experience since its launch.

Out of Hong Kong's roughly 500,000 private cars, 140,000 are already registered for the scheme. Lee estimates that the extension will drive the number of registered vehicles to over 200,000 in the coming years, accounting for nearly half of the city’s total private cars.

To accommodate this expected surge, Lee urged the government to resolve the severe holiday and weekend congestion at the Zhuhai Port in the short term and to introduce more Guangdong cities to Hong Kong drivers in the future.

For the long term, Lee advocated for the alignment of cross-border vehicle inspections, traffic systems, and driving penalty procedures. 

He also suggested studying the feasibility of a joint clearance system, allowing drivers and passengers to be processed together without leaving the car, to significantly accelerate the crossing procedure.

Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
TD lifts booking requirements for Northbound Travel Scheme every Tue and Wed starting Sep
NEWS
05-08-2025 17:37 HKT
Authorities warn drivers of penalties for non-compliance in Northbound Travel Scheme
NEWS
28-05-2025 18:34 HKT
source: Facebook @CyberDefender
Man loses $47,000 on Carousell as ticket scams near 70 in a week
NEWS
1 hour ago
Tech demand cushions HK exports as Middle East tensions pose downside risks: Paul Chan
NEWS
1 hour ago
Mainland enterprises join forces with HK to capture new markets in Central Asia
NEWS
1 hour ago
Marcal Francis Joanilho (March 18, 1947 – May 8, 2026)
Newsroom legend with a big voice and bigger heart
NEWS
2 hours ago
Toy Story icons Woody and Buzz Lightyear make a surprise appearance at the grand opening of the ‘Disney V-Care Space.’
HKDL spreads joy and Pixar magic to children at Shenzhen hospital
NEWS
5 hours ago
Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (5th right back row) and volunteers lead underprivileged families on a docent-led tour of Tai Kwun, introducing its history and heritage features.
Jockey Club volunteer month concludes successfully – CARE Team supports community action
Morning Recap - June 1, 2026
NEWS
9 hours ago
Female pedestrian hit by bus in North Point, suffers limb abrasions
NEWS
10 hours ago
Discovery Bay residents on edge after two break-ins within nine hours
NEWS
19 hours ago
HK overtakes Switzerland as world's top wealth hub, drawing widespread Western media coverage
NEWS
30-05-2026 20:02 HKT
Photo: Xinhua
Iranian president offers resignation, complains IRGC has taken over government, report
WORLD
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.