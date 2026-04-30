logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HK concludes Kazakhstan Forum, exploring opportunities for financial cooperation in Central Asia

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
From left to right: Alpha Lau, Arthur Yuen, Sun Yu, and Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, Consul General, Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong. HKAB
From left to right: Alpha Lau, Arthur Yuen, Sun Yu, and Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, Consul General, Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong. HKAB

Hong Kong has concluded the Kazakhstan Forum, which brought together nearly 200 government officials, banking professionals and business representatives from the city and Kazakhstan.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Organized by the Hong Kong Association of Banks (HKAB), the event was to explore opportunities for collaboration in areas including economy, finance, energy and sustainable development, according to a statement by HKAB.

Under the theme of “Bridging Hong Kong and Kazakhstan: Forging New Frontiers in Central Asia”, the forum featured a lineup of distinguished speakers, including Zhanbolat Kakishev, chief product officer and member of the management board, Astana International Financial Centre Authority; Arthur Yuen, deputy chief executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Alpha Lau, director-general of investment promotion, Invest Hong Kong, and Nicholas Ho, commissioner for Belt and Road.

The forum also included panel discussions on sustainable financing in Central Asia and capital markets development between the two places, enhancing participants’ understanding of the financial landscape and financial infrastructure in the Central Asian region.

Kazakhstan and China have long maintained a close economic and trade partnership, with the bilateral trade growing by 8.9 percent year-on-year to US$39.8 billion in the first ten months of 2025, said Sun Yu, chairman of the HKAB, and vice chairman and chief executive of Bank of China (Hong Kong) (2388).

Hong Kong will continue to leverage its role as a “super-connector” to further promote closer economic, trade and financial cooperation with Kazakhstan, Sun said.

Looking ahead, HKAB’s trade corridor business committee will continue to support the industry in seizing opportunities arising from cross-border trade corridors, the statement said.


 

KazakhstanForumHong Kongopportunities

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
HK government books a $11.2 billion surplus for the year ended March
FINANCE
37 mins ago
Hang Seng Index drops below 26,000 points on Thursday as oil prices surge
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hong Kong’s potential new private home supply drops to 101,000 in Q1, official data show
PROPERTY
2 hours ago
Cliff Law. UOB Hong Kong
UOB Hong Kong appoints Cliff Law as head of corporate banking
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Hang Seng Index drops below 26,000 points by noon on Thursday
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Hang Seng Index drops below 26,000 points in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
7 hours ago
More Guangdong cities to join southbound travel scheme
NEWS
23 hours ago
HKEX
Hang Seng Index closes above 26,000 points, Ping An jumps 6pc
FINANCE
29-04-2026 16:38 HKT
EcoCeres
EcoCeres reportedly eyes confidential Hong Kong IPO for up to US$1 bln
ESG
29-04-2026 15:35 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares extend gains by noon
FINANCE
29-04-2026 12:12 HKT
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 03:38 HKT
HK hit by sudden 9 degrees temperature dip amid cold front
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.