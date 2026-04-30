HK concludes Kazakhstan Forum, exploring opportunities for financial cooperation in Central Asia

Hong Kong has concluded the Kazakhstan Forum, which brought together nearly 200 government officials, banking professionals and business representatives from the city and Kazakhstan.

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Organized by the Hong Kong Association of Banks (HKAB), the event was to explore opportunities for collaboration in areas including economy, finance, energy and sustainable development, according to a statement by HKAB.

Under the theme of “Bridging Hong Kong and Kazakhstan: Forging New Frontiers in Central Asia”, the forum featured a lineup of distinguished speakers, including Zhanbolat Kakishev, chief product officer and member of the management board, Astana International Financial Centre Authority; Arthur Yuen, deputy chief executive, Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Alpha Lau, director-general of investment promotion, Invest Hong Kong, and Nicholas Ho, commissioner for Belt and Road.

The forum also included panel discussions on sustainable financing in Central Asia and capital markets development between the two places, enhancing participants’ understanding of the financial landscape and financial infrastructure in the Central Asian region.

Kazakhstan and China have long maintained a close economic and trade partnership, with the bilateral trade growing by 8.9 percent year-on-year to US$39.8 billion in the first ten months of 2025, said Sun Yu, chairman of the HKAB, and vice chairman and chief executive of Bank of China (Hong Kong) (2388).

Hong Kong will continue to leverage its role as a “super-connector” to further promote closer economic, trade and financial cooperation with Kazakhstan, Sun said.

Looking ahead, HKAB’s trade corridor business committee will continue to support the industry in seizing opportunities arising from cross-border trade corridors, the statement said.



