South Korea envoy to visit Kazakhstan, Oman and Saudi Arabia to secure oil supplies

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S. Korea orders over 100 Chinese students to leave over fake degrees
06-04-2026 03:13 HKT
South Korea president says economy on 'wartime footing' over Iran war
02-04-2026 17:55 HKT
EU lawmakers press China on unsafe products on rare Beijing visit
01-04-2026 16:36 HKT
South Korea's Lee: more active response needed on energy situation
31-03-2026 10:24 HKT
Taiwan opposition leader accepts Xi's invitation to visit China
30-03-2026 12:41 HKT
US envoy predicts Iran talks as war enters second month
28-03-2026 16:31 HKT
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT