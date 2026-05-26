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NEWS

Homecoming Carnival returns for its fourth year with over 300 booths next Wed

NEWS
32 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Celebrating the vibrant tastes and cultures across Chinese provinces, the Clansmen Associations Hometown Market Carnival is back for a fourth year, starting next Wednesday. 

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Co-organized by about 30 clansmen associations, this year’s carnival will run from June 3 to 7, promising a feast of regional specialties and cultural performances across a total of 370 booths. 

The chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Guangdong Community Organisations, Kung Chun-lung, highlighted the introduction of a new "rural revitalization agricultural products" zone to offer visitors sweet potatoes, corn and peanuts.

Apart from the familiar food street filled with hometown delicacies, Kung shed light on an interactive zone featuring AI, robotics and smart healthcare products. 

Considering the soaring heat, the organizer stated the cultural performances will be scheduled after 5pm, with a lineup that includes veteran singer Maria Cordero.

Notably, ethnic dances from multiple regions will also be included, where the organizer highlighted a showdown between Engor dance and a robot band.

The carnival will kick off with an evening ceremony next Wednesday, running daily from 11am to 9pm with an admission fee of HK$5. Children under 1.2 meters in height, seniors aged 60 and above with a JoyYou Card, and individuals with disabilities can join the carnival free of charge.

Clansmen Associations Hometown Market Carnival

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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