Haw Par Mansion set to reopen as new cultural hub in Sept

Haw Par Mansion, a Grade 1 historic building that has been closed for more than three years, is set to resume operations in September as a new cultural hub for international and local artists.

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Operated by The Foundation for Art and Culture Limited, the revitalized heritage venue will serve as Hong Kong’s new “cultural embassy”, hosting exhibitions, performances, film screenings, and guided tours, while launching a formal artist residency program next year to foster cross-border cultural exchanges.

Built in 1935 and designated as a Grade 1 historic building in 2009, Haw Par Mansion was previously revitalized as a music school managed by the Aw Boon Haw Foundation under a government partnership scheme, but it ceased operations in December 2022 due to financial difficulties.

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Following an open tender exercise last year, The Foundation for Art and Culture Limited was selected by the government to take over the venue for non-profit, self-financing cultural and artistic use.

Under the three-year agreement, the foundation envisions the Mansion joining a prestigious global network of “cultural villas”—akin to the Villa Medici in Rome—to serve as a bridge for East-West cultural exchange and connect communities across the Greater Bay Area and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Mansion will be open daily from 10am to 6pm, except on Tuesdays, under the new arrangement. Priority will be given to heritage conservation, art exhibitions, educational initiatives, and community events, including guided tours, student programs, workshops, and lectures. Purely commercial events will be significantly reduced.

Douglas So Cheung-tak, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Built Heritage Conservation, noted that the tendering process was led by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau rather than the Development Bureau’s Revitalizing Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme. He said the innovative approach could allow for greater creativity in integrating cultural and tourism elements.

So hoped that the new operator could stage more high-quality concerts and exhibitions to sustain visitor interest from both the public and tourists.

He also suggested incorporating the Mansion into a broader heritage trail alongside nearby attractions, such as Lin Fa Kung, Tai Hang Fire Dragon Heritage Centre, and King Yin Lei, to cater to tourists seeking in-depth cultural itineraries.

Wan Chai District Councilor Nicholas Muk Ka-chun noted that, given the Mansion’s relatively inconvenient transport links, strong social media promotion and coordination with surrounding tourism spots will be essential, adding that the operator should reserve event quotas specifically for residents and students in the district.