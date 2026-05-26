logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Haw Par Mansion set to reopen as new cultural hub in Sept

NEWS
13 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Haw Par Mansion, a Grade 1 historic building that has been closed for more than three years, is set to resume operations in September as a new cultural hub for international and local artists. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Operated by The Foundation for Art and Culture Limited, the revitalized heritage venue will serve as Hong Kong’s new “cultural embassy”, hosting exhibitions, performances, film screenings, and guided tours, while launching a formal artist residency program next year to foster cross-border cultural exchanges.

Built in 1935 and designated as a Grade 1 historic building in 2009, Haw Par Mansion was previously revitalized as a music school managed by the Aw Boon Haw Foundation under a government partnership scheme, but it ceased operations in December 2022 due to financial difficulties.

+3

Following an open tender exercise last year, The Foundation for Art and Culture Limited was selected by the government to take over the venue for non-profit, self-financing cultural and artistic use. 

Under the three-year agreement, the foundation envisions the Mansion joining a prestigious global network of “cultural villas”—akin to the Villa Medici in Rome—to serve as a bridge for East-West cultural exchange and connect communities across the Greater Bay Area and the Asia-Pacific region. 

The Mansion will be open daily from 10am to 6pm, except on Tuesdays, under the new arrangement. Priority will be given to heritage conservation, art exhibitions, educational initiatives, and community events, including guided tours, student programs, workshops, and lectures. Purely commercial events will be significantly reduced.

Douglas So Cheung-tak, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Built Heritage Conservation, noted that the tendering process was led by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau rather than the Development Bureau’s Revitalizing Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme. He said the innovative approach could allow for greater creativity in integrating cultural and tourism elements. 

So hoped that the new operator could stage more high-quality concerts and exhibitions to sustain visitor interest from both the public and tourists.

He also suggested incorporating the Mansion into a broader heritage trail alongside nearby attractions, such as Lin Fa Kung, Tai Hang Fire Dragon Heritage Centre, and King Yin Lei, to cater to tourists seeking in-depth cultural itineraries.  

Wan Chai District Councilor Nicholas Muk Ka-chun noted that, given the Mansion’s relatively inconvenient transport links, strong social media promotion and coordination with surrounding tourism spots will be essential, adding that the operator should reserve event quotas specifically for residents and students in the district.

Haw Par Mansion

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Haw Par Mansion guided tour features new VR exhibition
NEWS
14-05-2025 20:05 HKT
Mother gets suspended jail term for school admission bribery
NEWS
2 mins ago
Basic Housing Unit system implemented upgrading 110,000 tenants from substandard living conditions
NEWS
7 mins ago
(File photo)
CLP fuel surcharge rise to add about $10 to monthly bill for households
NEWS
8 mins ago
Bus union urges cooler cabins after Tsing Kwai Highway crash raises fatigue concerns
NEWS
20 mins ago
First Amber Heat Stress at Work Warning of the year issued
NEWS
20 mins ago
(File photo)
Homecoming Carnival returns for its fourth year with over 300 booths next Wed
NEWS
34 mins ago
(File Photo)
Former rising star chief inspector jailed 30 months for bribes worth $1.14m
NEWS
49 mins ago
(File photo)
Doctor couple given suspended four-month registration removal over supermarket theft
NEWS
53 mins ago
John Lee calls on teachers to integrate technology and AI into lessons
NEWS
2 hours ago
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
(File Photo)
HK braces for first Very Hot Weather Warning of the year as temperatures set to hit 33 degrees
NEWS
25-05-2026 15:42 HKT
Over 40-minute wait at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge as holidaymakers return to city
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.