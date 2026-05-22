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Woman, 66, arrested at Lok Ma Chau for smuggling live cat in rucksack

NEWS
29 mins ago
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Hong Kong Customs officers arrested a 66-year-old woman at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point on Thursday after discovering a suspected illegally imported live cat, valued at approximately HK$25,000, concealed inside her rucksack.

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The interception occurred yesterday in the bustling arrival hall of the land-boundary control point.

Customs officers singled out the elderly incoming female passenger for a routine inspection as she crossed from the mainland.

Upon searching her belongings, officers discovered the live cat hidden inside her personal backpack.

The passenger was immediately taken into custody on suspicion of illegal animal importation.

Following the initial arrest, customs officers handed the case and the seized animal over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for a comprehensive follow-up investigation.

In light of the incident, customs authorities have reminded the general public that bringing any live animal into Hong Kong without a valid, government-issued permit is a serious criminal offense.

Under the Rabies Regulation, the penalties for unauthorized animal smuggling are severe.

Anyone found guilty of illegally importing live animals, animal carcasses, or related animal products faces a maximum penalty of HK$50,000 and up to one year of imprisonment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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