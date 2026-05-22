Hong Kong and Kazakhstan forge new agreements on extradition and criminal justice

Hong Kong and Kazakhstan have officially established a comprehensive framework for cross-border criminal justice, signing three major bilateral agreements on Friday that govern the extradition of fugitives, mutual legal assistance in criminal investigations, and the transfer of prisoners.

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The treaties were signed on behalf of their respective jurisdictions by Secretary for Security, Chris Tang Ping-keung, and Berik Assylov, the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

During the ceremony, the security chief emphasized that both regions share a strong dedication to combating global crime, describing the newly finalized pacts as a substantial advancement in their mutual legal relationship.

These international arrangements were established in accordance with the Basic Law, which permits the Hong Kong government to form reciprocal judicial ties with foreign nations upon receiving official authorization from the Central People's Government.

The agreement concerning the surrender of fugitive offenders establishes clear conditions for extradition while incorporating standard international safeguards.

Crucially, extradition requests will only be approved if the alleged conduct is recognized as a criminal offense under the laws of both parties.

Additionally, local authorities retain the right to refuse any surrender request if the suspect could potentially face the death penalty.

To complement the extradition treaty, the mutual legal assistance agreement empowers law enforcement agencies from both sides to collaborate closely on active criminal investigations.

This working partnership will facilitate a wide range of operational activities, including locating suspects, serving legal documents, gathering evidence, executing search and seizure warrants, and confiscating the financial proceeds of criminal enterprises.

Addressing the welfare of incarcerated individuals, the final agreement allows sentenced prisoners to return to their home jurisdictions to serve the remainder of their terms.

Officials from both Hong Kong and Kazakhstan share the conviction that rehabilitation is significantly more effective when inmates are placed in familiar environments devoid of language or cultural barriers.

By moving prisoners closer to home and enabling more frequent visits from friends and relatives, the policy aims to support the successful reintegration of offenders into society, reflecting the city's broader commitment to facilitating such international transfers wherever possible.